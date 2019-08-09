Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. ("Canada Goose" or "the Company") (NYSE: GOOS). Investors who purchased Canada Goose stock are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/goos.

The investigation concerns whether Canada Goose and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On August 1, 2019, it was stated that in response to a regulatory review, Canada Goose receded its claims of ethical treatment of animals when making its winter jackets and clothing. Canada Goose previously said that it sourced coyote fur from animals in overpopulated areas, but indications to this practice and videos showing where Canada Goose gets down for its parkas were taken off its website. Following this news, Canada Goose stock dropped $2.21 per share, or over 4.7%, to close at $44.58 on August 1, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Canada Goose shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/goos. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

