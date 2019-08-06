Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Capital One Financial Corporation ("Capital One" or the Company") (NYSE: COF). Investors who purchased Capital One securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cof.

The investigation concerns whether Capital One and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On July 29, 2019, post-market, Capital One disclosed that it had suffered a massive data breach, reporting that an outside hacker had obtained the personal data of more than 100 million customers and credit card applicants. On this news, Capital One's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on July 30, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Capital One shares, you can assist this investigation by contacting Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

