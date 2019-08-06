Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Conformis, Inc. (CFMS)

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Conformis, Inc. ("Conformis" or the Company") (NASDAQ: CFMS). Investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cfms.

The investigation concerns whether Conformis and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On July 31, 2019, post-market, Conformis announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2019. Conformis advised investors that it was "updating its 2019 expectations and now expects generally flat year-over-year product revenue growth for the full year 2019." Conformis stated that its "expected decrease in growth in the second half of the year is due primarily to denials of coverage from Aetna, the third largest commercial payor." On this news, Conformis's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on August 1, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Conformis shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cfms. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

