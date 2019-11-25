Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU)

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. ("Fiat Chrysler" or the "Company") (NYSE: FCAU). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/fcau.

The investigation concerns whether Fiat Chrysler and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On November 20, 2019, General Motors Company ("GM") filed a federal racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler and its former executives, accusing Fiat Chrysler of bribing United Auto Workers ("UAW") officials to receive more favorable terms in labor negotiations. Specifically, GM alleged that Fiat Chrysler "corrupted" collective bargaining agreements between GM and UAW in 2009, 2011 and 2015 by paying millions in dollars in bribes, and that the alleged scheme was authorized at the highest levels of Fiat Chrysler, including the Company's late Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne. On this news, Fiat Chrysler's stock price fell $0.58 per share, or 3.72%, to close at $15.00 per share on November 20, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Fiat Chrysler shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/fcau. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

