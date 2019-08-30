Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of First American Financial Corp (FAF)

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of First American Financial Corp ("First American" or the "Company") (NYSE: FAF). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/faf.

The investigation concerns whether First American and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On May 24, 2019, Brian Krebs of krebsonsecurity.com published a report alleging that First American may have allowed unauthorized access to more than eight hundred and eighty-five million records related to mortgage deals dating as far back to 2003. The report alleges that First American announced that it learned of a "design defect in one of its production applications that made possible unauthorized access to customer data" and has shut down external access.

On this news, First American's share price fell by more than 6%, closing at $51.80 per share on May 28, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased First American shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/faf.

