Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Glu Mobile Inc. ("Glu" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: GLUU). Investors who purchased Glu stock are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/gluu.

The investigation concerns whether Glu and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On August 1, 2019, post-market, Glu Mobile sharply decreased its annual bookings guidance and annual forecast. Glu Mobile's Chief Financial Officer stated that the Company had revised its annual guidance "primarily to reflect the timing of new launches, contribution from newly launched titles and incremental UA investment to take advantage of favorable ROI opportunities." On this news, Glu Mobile's stock price fell $2.77 per share, or 36.5%, to close at $4.82 per share on August 2, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Glu shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/gluu. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

