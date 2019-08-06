Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA)

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Granite Construction Incorporated ("Granite" or the Company") (NYSE: GVA). Investors who purchased Granite securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/gva.

The investigation concerns whether Granite and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On July 29, 2019, post-market, Granite announced its preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2019. Disclosing a net loss per diluted share in the range of $2.05 to $2.10 for the quarter and revising its fiscal year 2019 guidance, Granite stated that its results were impacted by non-cash charges related to four legacy, unconsolidated heavy civil joint venture projects. On this news, Granite's stock price fell $7.98 per share, or 17.94%, to close at $36.49 per share on July 30, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Granite shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/gva. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

