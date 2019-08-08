Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of MBIA Inc. (MBI)

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of MBIA, Inc. ("MBIA" or "the Company") (NYSE: MBI). Investors who purchased MBIA stock are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mbi.

The investigation concerns whether MBIA and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On August 6, 2019, post-market, MBIA issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2019. The Company reported a consolidated GAAP net loss of $170 million, or $2.02 per share, compared to a consolidated GAAP net loss of $146 million, or $1.64 per share, for the second quarter of 2018. MBIA advised investors that the loss "was mainly driven by loss and loss adjustment expense primarily related to our insurance on Puerto Rico bonds" and that "[f]air value losses on interest rate swaps resulting from lower interest rates also contributed." On this news, MBIA's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on August 7, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased MBIA shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mbi. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

