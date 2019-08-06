Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI)

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. ("Merit" or the Company") (NASDAQ: MMSI). Investors who purchased Merit securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mmsi.

The investigation concerns whether Merit and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On July 25, 2019, post-market, Merit announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2019. The Company announced net income of $6.9 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to $10.9 million, or $0.21 per share for the same period in the prior year. Merit's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Fred P. Lampropoulos, cited "a number of factors affecting revenues and gross margins during the second quarter," including "foreign exchange [and] slower than anticipated conversion and uptake of acquired products." On this news, Merit's stock price fell $13.84 per share, or 25.24%, to close at $41.00 on July 26, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Merit shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mmsi. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

