Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers Nektar Therapeutics ("Nektar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NKTR). Investors who purchased Nektar stock are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/nktr.

The investigation concerns whether Nektar and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On August 8, 2019, after-market hours, Nektar announced that a manufacturing issue caused two out of the twenty batches of bempegaldesleukin to differ from the production line. These faulty batches resulted in variable clinical benefit than other batches used in its PIVOT-02 clinical trial. Following this news, Nektar stock price dropped during intraday trading on August 9, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Nektar shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/nktr. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

