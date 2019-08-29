Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA)

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOVA). Investors who purchased Sunnova stock are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/nova.

The investigation concerns whether Sunnova and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

In July 2019, Sunnova completed its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling over 14 million shares of common stock for $12 per share. On August 19, 2019, Sunnova revealed a $85.3 million net loss for a six month period ending on June 30, 2019, compared with $22.7 million loss in the prior year period. Following this news, Sunnova stock dropped 0.85 per share, roughly 8%, to close at $10.36 on August 20, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Sunnova shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/nova. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.

