Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) ("Tencent" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: TME). Investors who purchased Tencent stock are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tme.

The investigation concerns whether Tencent and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On August 27, 2019, Bloomberg reported that the State Administration of Market Regulation, China's antitrust authority, is investigating exclusive licensing deals between Tencent and major record labels including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group. On this news, Tecent's American depositary receipt price fell $0.92 per share, or 6.83%, to close at $12.57 per share on August 27, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Tencent shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tme. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

