Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Textron Inc. (TXT)

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Textron Inc. ("Textron" or "the Company") (NYSE: TXT). Investors who purchased Textron stock are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/txt.

The investigation concerns whether Textron and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On October 18, 2018, Textron reported weak third quarter 2018 earnings and cut its full-year 2018 forecast. Textron blamed the shortfall on heavy discounts issued by Textron to clear out old inventory. Analysts immediately lowered their price targets on Textron stock, citing inventory concerns at the Company's Arctic Cat Inc. subsidiary. On this news, Textron's stock price fell $7.29 per share, or 11.25%, to close at $57.49 per share on October 18, 2018.

