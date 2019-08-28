Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of UP Fintech Holding Limited ("Fintech" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: TIGR). Investors who purchased Fintech stock are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tigr.

The investigation concerns whether Fintech and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On or about March 20, 2019, Fintech conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 13 million American depositary receipts priced at $8.00 a share and raising $104,000,000 in new capital. Since the IPO, Fintech's share price has fallen sharply, closing at a low of $4.00 per share on August 2, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Fintech shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tigr. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

