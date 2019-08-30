Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH)

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. ("Zimmer Biomet" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZBH). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/zbh.

The investigation concerns whether Zimmer Biomet and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

The investigation alleges that the company discovered that the primary legacy Biomet manufacturing facility in Warsaw, Indiana, suffered from "systemic" quality system issues. The Company allegedly failed to take swift and appropriate action to correct these issues. It also alleges that the company proved incapable of fulfilling customer demand for its products and remediating the quality problems at Biomet.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Zimmer Biomet shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/zbh.

