Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Luminar Technologies, Inc. ("Luminar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LAZR) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Luminar securities between February 28, 2023 and March 17, 2023, (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/lazr.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Luminar had misappropriated an image of a competitor's PIC to market the Company's own products and capabilities; (2) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of, inter alia, litigation and/or regulatory enforcement action; (3) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Luminar's business and reputation; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/lazr or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Luminar, you have until July 25, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | [email protected]

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC