Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ("Velodyne" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: VLDR) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Velodyne securities between November 9, 2020 and February 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/vldr.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts. Specifically, the complaint alleges that some Velodyne directors failed to maintain an attitude of respect, honesty, integrity, and candor with the Company's officers and directors, and that Velodyne has began investigations into this matter.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/vldr or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Velodyne you have until May 3, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

