Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Charming Medical Ltd. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Charming Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: MCTA) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Charming securities between October 10, 2025 and November 12, 2026, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/MCTA.

Charming Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that:

Charming was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion scheme involving social media based misinformation and impersonated financial professionals; insiders and/or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; Charming's public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity driving the stock price; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis in fact.

What's Next for Charming Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/MCTA. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Charming you have until February 17, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Charming Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

