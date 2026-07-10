Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Photronics, Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Photronics securities between December 10, 2025 and May 27, 2026, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/PLAB.

Photronics Case Details

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Photronics' purportedly strong demand for its high-end integrated circuit ("IC") photomask products was being constrained by a significant bottleneck in the Company's design release pipeline; as a result, Defendants overstated the sustainability of favorable global order patterns and the strength of Photronics' high-end product mix; the design release bottleneck was impeding the growth and market opportunities that Defendants represented to investors; and consequently, Defendants' positive statements regarding Photronics' business, operations, and growth prospects lacked a reasonable basis and were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What's Next for Photronics Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/PLAB. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Photronics you have until September 4, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Photronics Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Photronics Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, or Instagram.

Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | [email protected]

Attorney advertising.

Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC