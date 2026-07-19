Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Planet Fitness, Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, July 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Planet Fitness, Inc. securities between November 6, 2025 and May 6, 2026, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/PLNT.

Planet Fitness, Inc. Case Details

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Planet Fitness' updated marketing messaging was failing to resonate with, and was actively intimidating, its core target demographic of fitness beginners and casual gym-goers; as a result, the Company was experiencing significant headwinds in net member growth during its critical first-quarter sign-up period, rendering its previously issued fiscal 2026 guidance and long-term financial targets unattainable; contrary to Defendants' representations, Planet Fitness would be required to restructure its marketing strategy, forgoing the benefits it claimed would result from continuing its existing marketing campaign, and abandon its planned Black Card membership price increase upon which its sales projections were based; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, financial guidance, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What's Next for Planet Fitness, Inc. Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/PLNT. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Planet Fitness, Inc. you have until September 14, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Planet Fitness, Inc. Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Planet Fitness, Inc. Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | [email protected]

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Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC