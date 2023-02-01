Bronwyn Brophy is appointed new CEO of Vitrolife AB (publ)

Bronwyn Brophy has an impressive track record as a leader of global Life science and Medtech businesses. The Board of directors find Bronwyn Brophy to be an exceptional candidate to effectuate Vitrolife's strategy to reach the company's full potential and thereby create increased shareholder value.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronwyn Brophy is Irish and has extensive experience of leading positions in Global Life Science and Medtech companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Medtronic and Johnson & Johnson. The last years within Thermo Fischer Bronwyn Brophy was heading the Immunodiagnostics Division globally and before that served as President of the EMEA region.

Bronwyn Brophy will join the company at the latest on 1 August 2023.

As notified 12 September 2022, Thomas Axelsson will leave his position as CEO. This is expected to occur 31 March 2023. At that time Jón Sigurdsson, today Chairman of the board, will assume the position as interim CEO until Bronwyn Brophy starts her appointment. Consequently, the board of directors has appointed the current board member Henrik Blomquist as chairman of the board until the annual general meeting 27 April 2023.

Jón Sigurdsson, chairman of the board, says: "I am very pleased that we have been able to assign Bronwyn Brophy as CEO. She has an extensive experience of developing businesses and has a wide international experience which is important for Vitrolife. Again, I would like to thank Thomas Axelsson for an excellent job done for Vitrolife and for our great cooperation."

Bronwyn Brophy comments the appointment: "I am very honored to the appointment as new CEO of Vitrolife. I believe the company has a very exciting future with great growth potential with strong distributors and global partners".

