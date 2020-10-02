Bronx-Based Elevator Manufacturer Creates New Technology to Fight COVID-19 and Prevent Other Pathogenic Spread in Elevators - Sterilyft

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEC Elevator Cab Corp. officially announced its latest innovative contribution to the elevator manufacturing business: Sterilyft (https://www.sterilyft.com/). Sterilyft is a completely unique elevator air filtration and sterilization system made in America to fight the current pandemic, and prevent future pathogenic spread. Sterilyft uses the germicidal power of UV-C light to kill pathogens, double MERV 13 filtering and then adding purified air back into the elevator cab space in a closed loop arrangement. CEC Elevator Cab Corp. manufactures Sterilyft in its Bronx-based facility, and has already installed the system in seven different states across the U.S., with plans to fill recent orders across the globe.

"We're very proud to announce the Sterilyft system. It's absolutely the latest in pathogenic-fighting technology for the elevator cab space," said Nick Gretsuk, Executive Vice President at CEC Elevator Cab Corp. "The only way we're going to win this war against COVID-19 is by being proactive – taking the battle to small, enclosed spaces like elevators. Risk mitigation is key, and companies need to assure the public that offices and multi-storied buildings are as safe as possible for those beginning to return to work and public life. Companies can begin by assuring that elevators are clean and safe places again – an assurance we're providing with Sterilyft. The future of the Sterilyft device will soon see it expand beyond elevator use. We're already working on similar systems for airline travel, school classrooms, hotels, mass transit, and other enclosed public areas in need of air sterilization and filtration."

Sterilyft's pathogen-fighting technology is based upon several already tested and proven principles currently in use today: UV-C irradiation for sterilization purposes, high efficiency filtering of contaminants from air, and use of forced air and a semi-closed loop system to recirculate purified air back into the sanitized space. The Sterilyft device brings these principles together:

Sterilyft creates a circulation of air, rotating contaminated air through the UV-C device, neutralizing pathogens, before filtering and replacing the elevator space with purified air. Sterilyft does not use shaftway air, and actually seals away the shaft from the system with the semi-closed loop, preventing other contaminants like smoke from entering, in case of a shaftway smoke event. Using clean, chemical-free UV-C light technology, Sterilyft does not add any chemicals or other contaminants back into the cab space such as ozone or formaldehyde inherent with other air purifying systems. Sterilyft is designed with powerful components, including a 710-cfm fan, and is fast and simple to install. It can be mounted anywhere on the outside of the cab, with custom mounting options available if needed. Maintenance requires minimal training, with replaceable filters and UV-C lightbulbs available. Sterilyft is ETL Listed for UL507 standard (US) and CSA C22.2 rule 187 ( Canada ), UL air quality performance tested, California CARB Compliant, and has won multiple awards: including the recent New York City Department of Buildings "Hack the Building Code" Innovation Challenge for 2020.

CEC is an award-winning, leading manufacturer of elevators and the maker of Sterilyft – the latest in high-tech germ fighting technology designed specifically to clean and disinfect elevator spaces. CEC specializes in the modernization, design, construction, and installation of custom elevator cabs and interiors, in addition to entrances for both commercial and residential projects. Located in the Bronx borough of New York , CEC is a self-sufficient manufacturing plant, complete with its own metal fabrication, paint, and refinishing shops. CEC has been proudly providing quality elevator products to companies for nearly three decades. Learn more at: www.CECElevator.com.

