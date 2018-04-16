Bronx-Based Office Affiliates With Century 21 Real Estate Franchise System

"CENTURY 21 Kafcos Realty exemplifies the strength a small office can have when they deeply embed themselves within their local communities," said Nick Bailey, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "Co-owners Greg and Dawn Kafcos are laser focused on building up a strong team of top talent, and we're excited to have them on board at a time when we're demanding the industry expect more from agents."

Greg and Dawn Kafcos bring more than 30 years of experience to their office, where they lead a team of dedicated agents. The brother-sister duo has worked at the office since their father established it in 1989.

"When our father first established Kafcos Realty, he was affiliated with the

CENTURY 21 System and was always very impressed with the brand and everything it had to offer," said Greg Kafcos. "We are thrilled to be returning to our office's roots, so-to-speak, and teaming up with a company that prioritizes many of the same ethics and principles that our office was built upon. Beyond that, we are excited about what the CENTURY 21 brand can offer our agents – both established and up and coming – especially as the brand is evolving to better meet the needs of today's consumers and agents."

About CENTURY 21 Kafcos Realty

CENTURY 21 Kafcos Realty is a full-service real estate company, serving the buyers and sellers of the Bronx and Westchester County. The office is located at 3060 East Tremont Avenue, Bronx, New York 10461.

