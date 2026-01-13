Bronx Child Awarded $2.35 Million After Landlord's Neglect Causes Severe Lead Poisoning

Settlement Resolves Claims Against Landlord for Toxic Lead Paint Exposure Causing Severe Neurological Harm

Families Concerned About Lead Exposure in Their Homes Encouraged to Seek Free Legal Consultation

BRONX, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frankel Law Firm announced today that a childhood lead poisoning lawsuit filed in New York State Supreme Court, Bronx County, has been settled for $2.35 million. The settlement compensates a young child who suffered severe lead poisoning and resulting neurological injuries after chronic exposure to lead-based paint hazards in a Bronx residential apartment.

This settlement ensures that a child who will face lifelong challenges due to entirely preventable landlord negligence will have the resources necessary to access specialized education, medical care, and support services.

The infant plaintiff was exposed to dangerous levels of lead paint in their home, resulting in blood lead levels reaching 34 micrograms per deciliter (µg/dL)—more than nine times the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's reference level of 3.5 µg/dL. The child sustained significant injuries including neurocognitive deficits, heme inhibition, persistent headaches, and will require ongoing medical monitoring.

The lawsuit alleged that the property owners and management company negligently maintained the residential premises and failed to comply with New York City's Local Law 1 of 2004, which mandates strict protocols for investigating and remediating lead-based paint hazards in residential buildings where young children reside. The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) issued violations documenting the presence of lead paint hazards in the apartment, establishing the defendants' failure to maintain safe living conditions.

"This settlement represents justice for a child whose life has been forever altered by preventable lead exposure," said Reuven Frankel, lead counsel for the plaintiffs. "Landlords have a legal and moral obligation to maintain safe, lead-free homes for families with young children. When they fail to do so, they must be held accountable."

The case was resolved through settlement negotiations prior to trial and following extensive motion and appellate practice.

Lead poisoning remains a persistent public health crisis in New York City, particularly affecting children in older housing stock. Even low levels of lead exposure can cause irreversible developmental delays, learning disabilities, behavioral problems, and other serious health consequences. The settlement will provide necessary resources for the child's ongoing medical care, educational support, and future needs stemming from the lead-induced injuries.

Parents Should Watch for These Warning Signs

Lead poisoning often goes undetected because symptoms can be subtle or mistaken for other conditions. Parents should be alert to developmental delays, difficulty concentrating, learning problems, irritability, loss of appetite, weight loss, fatigue, and abdominal pain. Children living in buildings constructed before 1978—when lead paint was banned—face elevated risk.

Free Case Evaluation Available

Families who believe their child may have been exposed to lead paint hazards are encouraged to contact The Frankel Law Firm for a free, confidential case evaluation. There is no fee unless compensation is recovered.

About The Frankel Law Firm

For 47 years, The Frankel Law Firm has represented lead-poisoned children and their families throughout New York. The firm has established landmark legal precedents including Juarez v. Wavecrest Management Team Ltd., 88 NY2d 628, which requires landlords to maintain lead-safe housing regardless of whether they know a child resides in the unit, and Munoz v. Puretz, which extended liability to prenatal lead exposure. These victories have fundamentally strengthened protections for New York's most vulnerable residents and recovered millions of dollars for affected families.

The firm represents families in lead poisoning cases throughout the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, and the greater New York metropolitan area, including cases involving NYCHA properties and private landlords.

Website: www.frankellawfirm.com

SOURCE The Frankel Law Firm