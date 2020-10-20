Bronx Design and Construction Academy Partners with SupplyHouse.com to Uplift Trades Work

To help reduce the gap, SupplyHouse.com and BX Design came together to inform students of the benefits of working in the trades. These include job security, steady income, little to no student debt, working outside of an office, and the opportunity to run a business.



About the Partnership

BX Design and SupplyHouse.com will work together providing students with resources needed for success. So far, SupplyHouse.com has donated plumbing products for BX Design students to utilize in their classes.



"Using modern plumbing materials from SupplyHouse.com provides the medium for students to develop relevant skills for their plumbing career as they complete their education at BX Design," said Anthony Johnson, Plumbing Instructor at BX Design.



About BX Design

BX Design is a Career and Technical Education high school that provides students from 9th - 12th grade with opportunities to learn about skilled work. They offer coursework in areas including carpentry, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, electrical, and architecture/architectural drafting. The school's programs allow for students to advance into entry-level trade positions or further pursue secondary education programs. BX Design's coursework gives students opportunities to work hands-on; practicing installing full-scale systems in addition to internship experience and receiving valid trade certifications.



"As a collaborative community, we engage staff, parents, students, and industry partners ensuring our students are prepared for both direct entry into design and construction careers and/or college, upon completion of high school," said Orvil Boatswain, Career and Technical Education Work-Based Learning Coordinator at BX Design.

About SupplyHouse.com

SupplyHouse.com is an e-commerce company that focuses on providing excellent customer service in the plumbing, heating, and HVAC industry. SupplyHouse.com has 488 employees across their four locations in Nevada, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio. With its core values and unique company culture, SupplyHouse.com strives to make a positive impact on its customers, employees, and the greater community.

