Bronxville High School to Provide Varsity Football Roster with VICIS ZERO1 Helmets

SEATTLE, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronxville High School announced today it will offer its varsity football players the VICIS ZERO1 helmet for the 2019 football season. The ZERO1 has received the highest performance ranking in the National Football League (NFL) and National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) helmet performance testing three years in a row.

"Player safety is always our number one priority," said Patsy Manganelli, Head Coach at Bronxville. "We're committed to the safety of our student-athletes and we're proud to be able to offer them the most technologically advanced helmet available. We want to thank the Bronxville School Foundation for their generous grant that allowed us to start this project, and to the Bronxville School District and Bronxville community for their support in our continuing efforts to ensure the safety of our student athletes."

Bronxville's decision to offer the ZERO1 is the latest example of a growing commitment from high schools around the country to protect student athletes with the most technologically advanced equipment. More than 1,200 high school programs and 150 professional and college teams have made the switch to the ZERO1. Originally introduced in 2017 to NFL and NCAA teams, the ZERO1 features a deformable outer shell and a unique columnar layer designed to slow impact forces while enhancing players performance.

"Bronxville has shown great leadership through its commitment to player safety," said Dave Marver, VICIS CEO and co-founder. "We are proud to help Coach Manganelli and the Bronxville football program protect their athletes."

For additional information about VICIS and the ZERO1, or to reserve a helmet for your player or team, visit www.vicis.com.

ABOUT VICIS

Founded in 2013, VICIS' mission is to minimize the impact of sports-related head injuries. Since its launch in 2017, the ZERO1 football helmet has consistently ranked first in NFL/NFLPA Helmet Performance testing and was named one of TIME Magazine's 25 Best Inventions. VICIS' recently launched ZERO1 YOUTH helmet is the first football helmet specifically optimized for kids and is the best testing football helmet in the VIRGINIA TECH® YOUTH HELMET RATINGS™. Named one of Fast Company's 2018 Most Innovative Companies, VICIS is funded and advised by current and former professional athletes such as Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Jerry Rice, and Roger Staubach, as well as experts in neurosurgery, sports and pediatric medicine. For more information, visit www.vicis.com.

