Bronxville's 15 Parkview Now Available for Rent

News provided by

Elk Homes

12 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Elk Homes' newest residential building has 60 spacious units and offers modern amenities.

RYE, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elk Homes, a leading developer of luxury residential rental properties in lower Westchester and Greenwich, Connecticut, announces that leasing has commenced at its newest venture, 15 Parkview Avenue in Bronxville. This building marks the first upscale rental development in Garrett Park and Bronxville in decades, ushering in a new era of architecture and contemporary living for the community.

Comprising an 80,000-square-foot newly constructed residential building, 15 Parkview offers 60 spacious and meticulously designed apartments.  Tenants have their choice of a one, two, or three bedroom unit; many offer an additional den or private outdoor space.

Elk Homes is committed to delivering a high standard of living to its residents. The building offers several modern amenities, including a fitness center, co-working space with complimentary coffee, outdoor seating area with fire pit, rooftop terrace, pet bath, and package delivery lockers. On site parking with electric chargers will also be available.

Elk Homes brings over 20 years of experience to the newest development. Prioritizing making a rental feel like a purchased living space, all Elk Homes developments are designed to be comfortable and conveniently located. 15 Parkview Avenue is a short walk to the Bronxville train station, the local shopping area, and  New York-Presbyterian Westchester (formerly Lawrence) Hospital.

"15 Parkview is the pinnacle of Westchester living," said Gary Hirsch, CEO of Elk Homes. "We're so excited to be at the heart of Bronxville and bring a new living experience for this wonderful community."

For more information, please visit parkviewbronxville.com

About Elk Homes
Based in Rye, New York, Elk Homes has more than two decades of experience in both single-family home and apartment rentals. The Elk Homes reputation for providing the highest quality residences and its commitment to tenant service is earned every day.

Elk Homes can be found in high-end communities including Rye, Larchmont, Mamaroneck, Pelham, Bronxville and Greenwich, CT.

SOURCE Elk Homes

