BronzeLens 2021 Nominated Films Depict Unique, Compelling Stories That Entertain, Inform and Inspire
Aug 09, 2021, 11:02 ET
ATLANTA, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The BronzeLens Film Festival, which celebrates content from people of color from around the world, today unveiled its 2021 nominated film selections. Winners will be announced during the annual BronzeLens Awards Show on Sunday, August 22.
Categories include the best in Features, Documentaries, Shorts, Short Documentaries, REEL South Short Documentaries, Web Series, Students, and Music/Dance Videos.
Now in its 12th year, BronzeLens will run from August 17-22 as a virtual experience due to the ongoing COVID-19 global health crisis.
BronzeLens 2021 Nominated selections are:
Best Feature:
Queen of the Morning Calm - Director: Gloria Ui Young Kim
Roads to Olympia - Director: Ramazan Nanayev
Get Out Alive - Director: Roger Ellis
Best Documentary:
100 Years From Mississippi (to be featured at Cinema and Social Justice Sunday) - Director: Tarabu Betserai Kirkland
2020 The Year of the Nurse - Director: Robyn Jones
Route 4 - Director: Martina Chamrad
Best Short:
Any Day - Director: Jose Perdomo III
Vest - Director: Samir Mallal
Joyriders - Director: Raymond Carr
Do.Solo.Pin - Director: Javad Atefeh
Al-Sit - Director: Suzannah Mirghani
Washing Machine - Director: Anand Singh Chouhan
Best Short Documentary:
Out of the Dark: Hannah - Director: Sarah Klein, Tom Mason; Producer
Continuing a Legacy - Director: Elizabeth Bayne
The Door of Return - Director: Anna Zhukovets , Kokutekeleza Musebeni
Who Fights for You - Director: Maddie Stambler
Vanishing Chinatown: The World of The May's Photo Studio - Director: Emiko Omori
Best REEL South Short Documentary:
Wonderfully Made - Director: Benita Ozoude
Tati the Great - Director: Kelly Gray Bobino
Best Web Series:
The Bottom - Director: Supadope
Hunter 1 & 2 - Director: Kelvin Owens
Best Student Film:
My Own Mecca - Director: Alba Roland Mejia; Producer
I AM - Director: Jerry Hoffmann
Wildflowers - The Children of Never - Director: Ammen Simpson Ogedengbe
Cracked - Director: Lin Que Ayoung
Mass Ave - Director: Omar S. Kamara
Best Music/Dance Video:
Count It All - Director: Josh Cleveland
Brand New Day - Director: Justin J. Jordan
Stories I Create in My Head - Director: Derek Evans
Lux Ex Tenebus - Director: Timon Birkhofer, Jørg M. Kundinger
META - Director: Danielle Swatzie, Kamryn Harris
Best Actor:
Gerardo "El Cuervo" Mercedes - Any Day
Marsalis Burton- My Own Mecca
Antonio Carlos – Roads to Olympia
Best Actress:
Melodie Wakivuamina – I AM
Tina Jung Queen of the Morning Calm
Nikki Lynette Get Out Alive
