BronzeLens Announces Multi-Hyphenate Award-Winning Actress Anika Noni Rose as the 2024 Legendary Women SuperStars Honoree

The Fifteenth Anniversary Women SuperStars Awards Program takes place on Saturday, March 2, 2024

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BronzeLens Women SuperStars Honors launches the festival's Fifteenth Anniversary by celebrating the accomplishments of women of color who work in the entertainment industry in front of and behind the lens on March 2, 2024. Award-winning film, screen, and stage actress Anika Noni Rose is the 2024 Legendary SuperStar.

Multi-Hyphenate Award-Winning Actress Anika Noni Rose is the 2024 BronzeLens Legendary Women SuperStars Honoree Post this Anika Noni Rose

Rose most recently headlined Showtime series, Let The Right One In, and Netflix's most-watched limited series to date, Maid. Rose starred as 'Lorell Robinson' in Dreamgirls and voiced 'Princess Tiana' in Disney's The Princess and The Frog as the first 'African American Disney 'Princess.' The film received three Oscar nominations and Rose became the youngest inductee to ever be honored as a Disney Legend. Among her other film credits are For Colored Girls; Half of A Yellow Sun; Everything, Everything; and Assassination Nation. Additional television credits include Them, Little Fires Everywhere, The Quad, Power, The Good Wife, The Simpsons, the miniseries Roots, and The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency for HBO.

Leading actress KJ Smith (Andi Barnes on Tyler Perry's BET Networks Sistas, Palomar in Power Book III: Raising Kanan on STARZ, Issa Rae's Giants, The Available Wife, Netflix's Fatal Affair, Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral) is the 2024 Emerging BronzeLens Women SuperStar.

Dr. Holly Carter is the Behind the Lens SuperStar. Carter is President and CEO of Relevé Entertainment, a premier management, development, and production company for faith-inspired family content, artists, and brands. A Mother's Intuition, Kingdom Business, Song and Story: Amazing Grace, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, Revival, and Fix My Choir, are part of her vast array of production credits which she has served as producer and executive producer.

Producer, Director, Animator, Writer, and 2018 BronzeLens Women SuperStar Ayoka Chenzira will moderate a panel 'In Conversation' with all the 2024 honorees. Actor Timon Kyle Durrett is the host for the 2024 BronzeLens Women SuperStar Honors and Atlanta's historic Rialto Center for the Arts is the event venue location. For more information regarding the BronzeLens Film Festival, visit www.bronzelens.com.

Contacts:

Terri Vismale-Morris

BronzeLens Director of Public Relations

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE BronzeLens Film Festival