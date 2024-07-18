BronzeLens Presents its 15th Annual Film Festival from August 21 through August 25, 2024

Over 140 Official Films Produced by or About People of Color to be Screened

Inaugural Filmmakers Ball, Cinema and Social Justice Sunday, and the BronzeLens Awards Elevate the BronzeLens Experience

ATLANTA, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th Anniversary Celebration for the BronzeLens Film Festival takes place August 21 through August 25 in Atlanta, Georgia. Films produced or directed by well-known members of the legal, entertainment, film, and television industry are in the 2024 BronzeLens Official Film Selections line-up. Among those of note:

Jamie Foxx is a producer for directors Nikki Lenette's and Roger Ellis' HAPPY SONGS ABOUT UNHAPPY THINGS;

is a producer for directors and Ben Crump is a producer of director Ben Beder's HOW TO SUE THE KLAN, and director Coke Daniels' The WaterBoyz

is a producer of director and director Coke Daniels' Jamie Lee Curtis is a producer of director Russell Goldman's BURN OUT

Deborah Riley Draper is co-director with Sabaah Folayan of RATIFY

is co-director with of BronzeLens selected three films by Directors Ryan Justin Horne and Tyson Alan Horne , A HERO AMONG US , THE DANCER: THE BEAUTIFUL AND TRAGIC LIFE OF GERAUD ALEXANDER , and THE SOUTH GOT SOMETHING TO SAY , and;

and , , , and , and; Morris Chestnut is a producer of director Jorge Sanchez's THE ORIGIN

Festival Official Film Selections are comprised of over 140 films in categories that include short narratives, feature narratives, documentaries, short documentaries, dance, arts, web series, music videos, and students' films from France, Spain, Canada, the United States, United Kingdom, Iran, the Netherlands, Trinidad and Tobago, Nigeria, Jordan and, Brazil. "The quality of our 2024 film submissions exceeded our expectations," said Kathleen Bertrand, BronzeLens Film Festival Executive Producer. "We are poised for an extraordinary 15th Anniversary Celebration for attendees to see masterfully produced films and partake in an elevated programming experience." For a full list of the 2024 BronzeLens Official Film Selections go to https://bronzelens.com/official-selections/.

A snapshot of the 2024 BronzeLens Film Festival programming is as follows:

Wednesday, August 21 through Sunday, August 25

Tara Atlanta serves as headquarters for BronzeLens 2024 Official Film Selections daily screenings and all panels and workshops.

Saturday, August 24

BronzeLens Inaugural Filmmaker's Sneaker Ball is a new BronzeLens signature event that is set to take place at Atlanta City Hall.

Sunday, August 25

Cinema and Social Justice Sunday features films and conversations that address issues of social justice, and human and civil rights at the Tara Theater.

BronzeLens Awards Show program is the culminating festival event at which the "Best of Festival" filmmakers, in their respective categories, and the best actress, and the best actor are honored. In addition, The Founder's Award and the Chairman's Award are presented to industry and community leaders for their contributions to the film and television industry. This year the BronzeLens Awards takes place at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center.

