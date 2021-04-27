Brook & Whittle Announces Acquisition of Digital Label Solutions

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brook and Whittle Holding Corp. ("Brook & Whittle"), a leading provider of sustainable pressure sensitive and shrink sleeve prime labels, today announced the acquisition of Digital Label Solutions, LLC ("DLS"). Based in Yorba Linda, California, DLS specializes in the production of short-run digital printing of custom and complex pressure sensitive and shrink sleeve labels across a variety of growth-oriented end markets.

Brook & Whittle is majority owned by private equity firm Snow Phipps Group, L.L.C. ("Snow Phipps"). Today's acquisition furthers Brook and Whittle's presence on the West Coast, following the firm's previously announced acquisitions of Label Impressions in June 2020 and Tri Print in October 2020. The DLS acquisition is the seventh add-on transaction for Brook & Whittle since Snow Phipps' initial investment in October 2017.

Similar to Brook & Whittle, DLS is focused on growth segments of the prime market, primarily digital pressure sensitive and shrink sleeve labels. DLS's operational footprint and production assets are highly compatible with Brook & Whittle's digital printing strategy and further augment Brook & Whittle's ability to serve its West Coast customers. DLS was founded by Sandy Petersen, Joel Marks and Susie Dobyns in 2006. DLS has developed a strong reputation for unique expertise in short-run digital printing of complex prime labels. DLS recently received its sixth Eugene Singer Award for Management Excellence from the Tag & Label Manufacturers Institute, one of the North American narrow web industry's most prestigious and highest honors. DLS' current employees will continue with Brook & Whittle.

"DLS is a unique and exciting asset that we are very pleased to acquire. The DLS team has built an impressive business over the past 15 years, exemplified by high quality printing and exceptional service, and we look forward to welcoming them to the Brook & Whittle team," said Mark Pollard, CEO of Brook & Whittle.

"We are very excited to join the Brook & Whittle team," said Ms. Petersen, co-founder of DLS. "Brook & Whittle's facilities throughout North America coupled with its West Coast focus will allow us to expand our offerings and to serve our clients in an even greater capacity."

"We are thrilled to partner and align with DLS, and have great expectations for the opportunities that will come from our combined capabilities," said Don Sturdivant, Chairman of Brook & Whittle and Operating Partner at Snow Phipps. "DLS' operational excellence in digital printing along with its ability to serve its robust customer base will integrate seamlessly into the broader Brook & Whittle network."

About Brook & Whittle

Brook & Whittle is a leading technically-oriented North American manufacturer of premium prime label solutions with highly differentiated capabilities, entrusted by some of the most well-known and trusted North American brands. The Company provides pressure sensitive labels, shrink labels and medical packaging, with a focus on sustainable packaging solutions and decorative effects requiring significant technical expertise. With a heritage rooted in product development and comprehensive in-house manufacturing operations, the Company draws on its wide variety of specialized printing expertise, including flexographic, rotogravure and digital, to create unique decorated labels across a range of substrates. Brook & Whittle operates eight production facilities in North Branford, CT, Guilford, CT, Amherst, NY, Croydon, PA, St. Louis, MO, Nashville, TN, Orange, CA and Hamilton, OH. To learn more about Brook & Whittle, visit www.brookandwhittle.com.

About DLS

DLS is a specialized producer of short-run digitally printed custom and complex pressure sensitive labels found in a variety of growth-oriented end markets including household, personal care and food and beverage. An entrusted partner to all customers, DLS serves both trade and direct customers. Founded by Sandy Petersen, Joel Marks and Susie Dobyns in 2006, DLS is located in Yorba Linda, CA.

About Snow Phipps Group

Snow Phipps is a private equity firm focused on lower middle-market control investments with $2.8 billion of total capital commitments raised since its founding in 2005. The firm generally focuses on companies in attractive sub-sectors across the Industrials, Services and Consumer industries and targets platform investments with enterprise values ranging from $100 million to $500 million. The Snow Phipps investment team collaborates with its Operating Partners and portfolio management teams to create value through an operationally focused strategy often led by organic or acquisition-driven growth. To learn more about Snow Phipps, visit www.snowphipps.com.

