Brook + Whittle Announces CEO Transition

GUILFORD, Conn., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors announced the completion of a planned leadership transition at the company. On January 12th, Carl Will was announced as Chief Executive Officer. Mark Pollard remains with the company through a transition period. The Board expressed its sincere appreciation to Mark Pollard for his leadership and service during his tenure.

During his time as CEO, Mr. Pollard guided the company through the unprecedented challenges of the COVID pandemic, led numerous strategic acquisitions, and successfully completed a major refinancing. These efforts strengthened the company's foundation and helped position it for long-term success. The Board and leadership team were grateful for his contributions and wished him the very best in his future endeavors.

The Board appointed Carl Will as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Will brings extensive experience in growing and building industrial companies into industry leaders. Most recently, he led a firm focused on helping companies develop processes and implement actions to significantly improve profitability. Carl said "I am extremely excited about joining such a dedicated team. Our customers are the reasons we exist. I am confident in our ability to differentiate ourselves and our customers' products by how we serve them.

"Carl is a proven leader with a strong track record of driving growth and operational excellence," said Rob Rutledge, Chair of the Board. "The Board is confident that under his leadership, the company will continue to build on its solid foundation and execute on its long-term strategy."

The existing leadership team remains fully engaged, and there are no changes to the company's strategic priorities or day-to-day operations as a result of this transition.

"We are confident in the path ahead and deeply appreciative of the continued focus, professionalism, and dedication of our employees during this period of transition," added Rob Rutledge.

About Brook + Whittle

Brook + Whittle is one of North America's leading manufacturers of pressure sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, flexible packaging, and heat transfer labels. Headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut, the company operates fourteen locations across the US. The company delivers value to customers through sustainable packaging, complex decoration, digitalization, and industry leading lead-times. To learn more about Brook + Whittle, visit www.brookandwhittle.com.

About Genstar Capital

Genstar Capital (www.gencap.com) is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high-quality companies for over 35 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Genstar currently has approximately $50 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the software, financial services, industrials, and healthcare industries.

