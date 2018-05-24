Brook & Whittle Appoints Mark Pollard Chief Executive Officer

"After a thorough and deliberate selection process, the Board of Directors is delighted that Mark will lead Brook & Whittle as we navigate the growing and evolving label landscape," said Mr. Sturdivant. "Mark is a dynamic, experienced leader who has a comprehensive understanding of growth businesses, innovation, label supply chain and go-to-market strategies. We are confident that he is the right person to lead Brook & Whittle through a critical period of growth."

"We are very excited to have Mark join the Brook & Whittle family," said co-founder and Board Director Steve Stewart. "Mark's background and expertise serving the label universe will prove to be an invaluable asset to Brook & Whittle as we continue our pursuit of pressure sensitive and shrink sleeve market leadership."

"I'm delighted to be joining the Brook & Whittle team," said Mr. Pollard. "I have known the company for a number of years and have watched and admired them as they built one of the leading label printers in North America. We are well-positioned in the key growth markets of the premium prime label business and deliver best-in-class quality and service to some of the world's leading brands. The customer-centric business approach is a credit to the experienced team, guided by the skilled leadership of Steve Stewart, Scott Murchison and most recently Don Sturdivant. The production platform gives us a great spring board for future business growth, both organically and through acquisition. I'm excited by our strategic ambitions and look forward to seeing the results of combining the Brook and Whittle printing expertise with the investment and industry experience of Snow Phipps."

Mark has spent the majority of his career at UPM Raflatac, a leading global supplier of materials for the Pressure Sensitive label markets. Mark most recently served as Senior Vice President of Global Films Business and the America Region, covering over 123 countries, and has substantial domestic and international label market and operational expertise. Prior to that role, Mark was Senior Vice President for the Americas. Mark has also had key management and leadership roles in strategy development, sales and marketing, IT and supply chain throughout his career, and has developed extensive knowledge of the label industry through his years as a supplier of materials to many of the global leading label producers.

About Brook & Whittle

Brook & Whittle is a leading technically-oriented North American manufacturer of premium prime label solutions with highly differentiated capabilities, entrusted by some of the largest global brands. The Company provides pressure sensitive labels, shrink labels and medical packaging, with a focus on unique product configurations and decorative effects requiring significant technical expertise. With a heritage rooted in product development and comprehensive in-house manufacturing operations, the Company draws on its wide variety of specialized printing expertise, including UV and LED flexographic, rotogravure and digital capabilities, to create unique decorated labels across a range of substrates, including pressure sensitive materials and shrink film. Brook and Whittle operates three production facilities in North Branford, CT, Guilford, CT and Amherst, NY. To learn more about Brook and Whittle, visit www.brookandwhittle.com.

About Snow Phipps Group

Snow Phipps is a private equity firm focused on lower middle-market control investments with $2.4 billion of total capital commitments raised since its founding in 2005. The firm generally focuses on companies in attractive sub-sectors across the Industrials, Services and Consumer industries and targets platform investments with enterprise values ranging from $100 million to $500 million. The Snow Phipps investment team collaborates with its Operating Partners and portfolio management teams to create value through an operationally focused strategy often led by organic or acquisition-driven growth. Snow Phipps has made 23 platform investments and over 45 add-on acquisitions. The firm has been investing Snow Phipps III, L.P., with $913 million of total commitments, since 2016. To learn more about Snow Phipps, visit www.snowphipps.com.

