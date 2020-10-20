Brook & Whittle Continues West Coast Expansion with Tri Print Partnership

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brook and Whittle Holding Corp. ("Brook & Whittle"), a leading provider of sustainable pressure sensitive and shrink sleeve prime labels, announced a partnership with Tri Print, LLC ("Tri Print"). Based in Huntington Beach, California, Tri Print is a provider of turnkey packaging solutions to brands and customers in growth-oriented consumer markets including personal care, health and beauty, natural products, nutraceuticals and celebrity branding.

Brook & Whittle is majority owned by private equity firm Snow Phipps Group, L.L.C. ("Snow Phipps"). Today's partnership underscores Brook and Whittle's continued expansion on the West Coast, following the firm's previously announced acquisition of Orange County-based Label Impressions in June. The Tri Print deal is the sixth add-on transaction for Brook & Whittle since Snow Phipps' initial investment in October 2017.

Similar to Brook & Whittle, Tri Print is focused on the growth segments of the prime market, namely flexographic and digital pressure sensitive and shrink sleeve labels. Tri Print was founded by CEO Ron Herrema in 1992. Senior Vice President in charge of business development Pamela Herrema joined the organization in 1995 and the two have focused Tri Print on partnering with high growth brands to facilitate seamless packaging solutions. Tri Print's current employees will continue with Brook & Whittle.

"Brook & Whittle, through its Orange County site, has worked with Tri Print for almost 20 years. Tri Print has an outstanding reputation and a proven ability to provide unique solutions for its customers' packaging needs," said Mark Pollard, CEO of Brook & Whittle. "Ron and Pam have built an amazing company and I am excited to partner with them."

"We are delighted to join the Brook & Whittle team," said Mr. Herrema. "With Brook & Whittle's multiple facilities throughout North America and their focus on sustainable labeling solutions, this partnership will allow us to enhance our offerings and to serve our clients in an even greater capacity."

"We are pleased to partner with Tri Print and are very excited about the opportunities that come from our combined capabilities," said Don Sturdivant, Chairman of Brook & Whittle and Operating Partner at Snow Phipps. "Tri Print's unique approach to solutions selling and strong customer relationships will facilitate robust growth opportunities at Brook & Whittle."

About Brook & Whittle

Brook & Whittle is a leading technically-oriented North American manufacturer of premium prime label solutions with highly differentiated capabilities, entrusted by some of the most well-known and trusted North American brands. The Company provides pressure sensitive labels, shrink labels and medical packaging, with a focus on sustainable packaging solutions and decorative effects requiring significant technical expertise. With a heritage rooted in product development and comprehensive in-house manufacturing operations, the Company draws on its wide variety of specialized printing expertise, including flexographic, rotogravure and digital, to create unique decorated labels across a range of substrates. Brook & Whittle operates eight production facilities in North Branford, CT, Guilford, CT, Amherst, NY, Croydon, PA, St. Louis, MO, Nashville, TN, Orange, CA and Hamilton, OH. To learn more about Brook & Whittle, visit www.brookandwhittle.com.

About Tri Print

Tri Print is a provider of turnkey packaging solutions specializing in premium pressure sensitive labels, shrink sleeves and flexible packaging, serving the personal care, health and beauty, natural products, nutraceuticals, and celebrity branding industries, amongst others. Tri Print is located in Huntington Beach, CA. For more information, visit https://www.triprint.com.

About Snow Phipps Group

Snow Phipps is a private equity firm focused on lower middle-market control investments with $2.8 billion of total capital commitments raised since its founding in 2005. The firm generally focuses on companies in attractive sub-sectors across the Industrials, Services and Consumer industries and targets platform investments with enterprise values ranging from $100 million to $500 million. The Snow Phipps investment team collaborates with its Operating Partners and portfolio management teams to create value through an operationally focused strategy often led by organic or acquisition-driven growth. To learn more about Snow Phipps, visit www.snowphipps.com.

SOURCE Snow Phipps Group

