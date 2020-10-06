Brook & Whittle Expands Executive Team

GUILFORD, Conn., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brook and Whittle Holdings, Corp. ("Brook & Whittle"), a leading provider of sustainable pressure sensitive and shrink sleeve prime labels, today announced the expansion of its executive team naming Paul Hogan Chief Financial Officer, Scott Willey Vice President, Strategic Projects, and Daryl Northcott Vice President, Marketing, Innovation & Procurement.

Brook & Whittle, which is majority owned by private equity firm Snow Phipps Group, L.L.C. ("Snow Phipps"), has significantly expanded in recent years with several acquisitions since Snow Phipps' initial investment in October 2017.

"We have been fortunate to experience significant growth at Brook & Whittle, driven by our unique sustainable labeling solutions and growing customer base. These additions to the executive team underscore our ongoing commitment to strategic innovation in order to better serve our customers and maintain our position at the forefront of the industry," said Mark Pollard, CEO of Brook & Whittle. "I am confident that Paul, Scott and Daryl will have a meaningful impact in their new roles."

Paul Hogan joins Brook & Whittle after most recently serving as CFO of Nelipak Healthcare Packaging Corporation for six years. "Paul brings a wealth of financial and M&A leadership from his involvement in several private equity-backed packaging businesses," said Mr. Pollard. Mr. Hogan has over 30 years of senior financial management experience. Prior to his role as CFO of Nelipak, Mr. Hogan spent 24 years at Clondalkin Group where he served as CFO and also oversaw the firm's global corporate development and M&A activities. He began his career at Price Waterhouse in 1987. Mr. Hogan has been recognized as an industry leader, winning the Plastics News' "CFO of the Year" award in 2016.

Brook & Whittle's former CFO, Scott Willey, will assume the newly created role of Vice President, Strategic Projects. "Scott has been a great partner through the most recent chapter in Brook & Whittle's growth. He has been instrumental to our success and played a critical role in integrating our three prior acquisitions: Prime Package & Label, Croydon, and Label Impressions," said Mr. Pollard. "Scott's new role will expand the bandwidth of Brook & Whittle's executive team by having him fully focus his efforts on critical strategic projects."

Brook & Whittle also announced the appointment of Daryl Northcott as Vice President, Marketing, Innovation and Procurement, also a new position at the firm. "I am very excited for Daryl to lead our efforts in creating supply chain solutions for our customers. I previously worked with Daryl for over 10 years and his substantial product knowledge and reputation for innovation will be a strong asset for Brook & Whittle. I am confident in his ability to create significant value in his new role here," commented Mr. Pollard. Mr. Northcott has over 20 years of experience in the film label business. He started his career at Avery Dennison, holding various roles including Custom Product Engineer in the Specialty division. Most recently, Daryl was the Director of Films Business Americas for UPM Raflatac.

Don Sturdivant, Chairman of Brook & Whittle and Operating Partner at Snow Phipps said, "We have significantly invested in the leadership team and growth strategy of Brook & Whittle. Paul, Scott and Daryl underscore our commitment to further growth and the ongoing development of our organization."

About Brook & Whittle

Brook & Whittle is a leading technically-oriented North American manufacturer of premium prime label solutions with highly differentiated capabilities, entrusted by some of the largest global brands. The Company provides pressure sensitive labels, shrink labels and medical packaging, with a focus on sustainable packaging solutions and decorative effects requiring significant technical expertise. With a heritage rooted in product development and comprehensive in-house manufacturing operations, the Company draws on its wide variety of specialized printing expertise, including flexographic, rotogravure and digital, to create unique decorated labels across a range of substrates. Brook & Whittle operates seven production facilities in North Branford, CT, Guilford, CT, Amherst, NY, Croydon, PA, St. Louis, MO, Nashville, TN and Orange, CA. To learn more about Brook & Whittle, visit www.brookandwhittle.com.

About Snow Phipps Group

Snow Phipps is a private equity firm focused on lower middle-market control investments with $2.8 billion of total capital commitments raised since its founding in 2005. The firm generally focuses on companies in attractive sub-sectors across the Industrials, Services and Consumer industries and targets platform investments with enterprise values ranging from $100 million to $500 million. The Snow Phipps investment team collaborates with its Operating Partners and portfolio management teams to create value through an operationally focused strategy often led by organic or acquisition-driven growth. To learn more about Snow Phipps, visit www.snowphipps.com.

