Brook Ashley Announces The Publication Of Her New Biography Of Dare Wright

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dare Wright And The Lonely Doll, authored by Brook Ashley, offers a fresh and enlightening perspective on the life of the Broadway actress, fashion model, professional photographer and beloved children's book author. Its readers have already rated the book a perfect five stars on Amazon.

Fannie Flagg, author of Fried Green Tomatoes At The Whistle Stop Café, said this about the new book: "Brook Ashley shares her photos and memories of her most unusual childhood and gives us a look at the fascinating and fabulous women who were part of it."

The Cover of Brook Ashley's New Biography of Dare Wright Dare Wright, Author of "The Lonely Doll" Children's Book Series, on Ocracoke Island, North Carolina

Beautiful and enigmatic, Dare Wright captivated the children's literary world of the 1950s with the publication of The Lonely Doll, creating a new genre of storytelling though her simple text and haunting black and white photography. Her protagonists were a felt doll named Edith and her two ursine companions, Mr. Bear and Little Bear.

Best-selling author Ann Patchett remembered The Lonely Doll's importance in her childhood, "This was by far my favorite picture book. I loved that it looked like no other book I had ever seen…."

Dare Wright And The Lonely Doll uncovers the violent history behind Dare Wright's childhood separation from her father and brother and traces the origins of Wright's concern that she might not be a fully real woman. The book is enhanced by hundreds of photographs including Wright's self-portraits in elaborate costumes and posed as a nude sea nymph.

A woman of many talents, Dare Wright photographed Tallulah Bankhead (while a parakeet named Gayelord sipped champagne from a nearby glass) and painted Greta Garbo's portrait as the famously reclusive actress chatted about her recent trip to Sicily. Wright's secrets, betrayals and an enduring love are threaded through the biography in text, photographs, paintings and newspaper clippings, providing a multi-dimensional texture to its intriguing subject.

Amazon's rave reviews include:

"I was blown away by this book. There are so many wonderful photos of Dare that I had never seen before…. You won't be disappointed in this book."

"The ultimate biographical photo scrapbook that is like finding buried treasure."

"A must read!"

"A peek behind the scenes into a magical world…. This book is filled with amazing stories."

"Amazing tribute to the most beloved children's book author in American history! Gorgeous photos…."

"If you loved The Lonely Doll books, here is the history!"

The author of the new biography, Brook Ashley, is Dare Wright's godchild and grew up in Wright's magical New York universe of Edith and The Bears. As a young girl, she was an energetic participant as her godmother wrote and photographed the classic children's story of The Lonely Doll. A former child actress, Brook Ashley is a Realtor and magazine writer in Santa Barbara, CA.

Dare Wright And The Lonely Doll by Brook Ashley

Dare Wright Media, LLC – ISBN 9781733431200 – 260 Pages, 550 Images ̶ $39.95

Available Through Bookstores and Online Sellers

The Official Website: https://darewright.com/

Media contact:

John Ogilvie

233203@email4pr.com

805-884-8488

SOURCE Dare Wright Media, LLC

Related Links

https://darewright.com

