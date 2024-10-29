Brook Health and Linus Health Revolutionize Cognitive Care: Same-Day Assessment and Treatment Now a Reality

Innovative collaboration transforms cognitive care landscape, enabling same-day screening and personalized treatment plans

SEATTLE and BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brook Health , a leader in remote patient care and AI-powered health support, and Linus Health , a digital health company enabling early detection of Alzheimer's and other dementias, today announced a groundbreaking collaboration that allows patients to be screened, assessed, and sent home with a treatment plan for cognitive issues on the same day, backed by direct access to a 24/7 remote clinical care team.

This alliance addresses a critical gap in cognitive care. With dementia ranking as one of the biggest health-related fears for people over 65, many individuals seeking help for themselves or loved ones have exhausted available avenues or don't know where to turn. Primary care providers, often the first point of contact, frequently lack the tools to support these individuals and resort to specialist referrals, leading to long wait times and delayed treatment.

The joint solution, combining Linus Health's advanced digital cognitive assessment tools with Brook Health's remote care platform, empowers primary care physicians, making early detection of mild cognitive impairment (MCI)–a precursor of dementia–as routine as any other preventive screening. This approach enables earlier interventions that can delay or even prevent the onset of dementia. Patients gain more control and confidence in dealing with their situation, while primary care providers can offer specialist-level cognitive care without the need for immediate referrals.

"This collaboration addresses a major healthcare concern with a solution that starts where healthcare coordination needs to happen–with the primary care physician," said Oren Nissim, CEO and co-founder of Brook Health. "By providing both assessment tools and immediate treatment options, we're transforming how cognitive care is delivered, especially benefiting those in areas with limited access to specialists. This represents a major step forward in our mission to provide care that treats the whole person, not simply a single condition."

Key benefits of the combined solution include:

Immediate Care Initiation: Patients can begin targeted intervention immediately following initial screening, rather than waiting months for a specialist appointment.

Brings high-quality cognitive care to patients regardless of their proximity to major metropolitan areas or specialists. Reduced Patient Anxiety: By providing immediate support and guidance, the collaboration aims to alleviate the stress and uncertainty often experienced by patients awaiting specialist consultations.

"Our collaboration with Brook Health allows us to deliver early, personalized cognitive care, seamlessly blending early detection with ongoing tailored interventions and monitoring," said David Bates, CEO and co-founder of Linus Health. "This comprehensive approach not only supports individuals dealing with cognitive challenges but also engages caregivers, offering holistic and continuous care to enhance both cognitive and physical well-being."

The collaboration between Brook Health and Linus Health represents a significant advancement in the field of cognitive care, offering a more integrated, patient-centered approach to managing brain health. As the solution is rolled out, both companies anticipate it will lead to improved patient outcomes, reduced healthcare system burden, and new insights into cognitive health management.

About Brook Health

Brook Health is enabling the future of remote patient care with a unique offering that blends remote clinical teams with AI to deliver continuous, always-on care. Brook augments traditional healthcare by combining intelligent data collection and analysis with compassionate support from skilled health specialists -- shifting the paradigm from reactive, intermittent check-ups to proactive, ever-present, habitual care. For patients, this means getting better, faster, with instant access to care teams from the comfort of home. Providers can extend their care into patients' homes without increasing clinician workloads. And payers can help members improve long-term health, slow disease progression, and reduce costly admissions. Brook AI is trained on more than 5 million messages and over five years of patient conversations, and serves as a personalized health assistant — providing timely nudges, insights, and recommendations. It all translates into better patient outcomes and ROI. Learn more at brook.ai .

About Linus Health



Linus Health is a Boston-based digital health company focused on transforming brain health for people across the world. By advancing how we detect and address cognitive and brain disorders – leveraging cutting-edge neuroscience, clinical expertise, and artificial intelligence – our goal is to enable a future where people can live longer, happier and healthier lives with better brain health. Linus Health's digital cognitive assessment platform delivers a proven, practical means of enabling early detection; empowers providers with actionable clinical insights; and supports individuals with personalized action plans. Additionally, we offer a clinically validated telehealth program designed to enhance both cognitive and physical well-being of both patients and caregivers, expanding options for proven interventions. We are proud to partner with leading healthcare delivery organizations, research institutions and life sciences companies to accelerate more proactive intervention and personalized care in brain health. To learn more about our practical solutions for proactive brain health, visit www.linushealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

