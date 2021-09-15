Brook Remote Patient Monitoring selected for clinical trial by Kidney Research Institute heralds expanded use of RPM software

"With BLOSSOM, we hope to understand how often people treated with dialysis have low and high blood sugars, and why." Tweet this

The BLOSSOM study aims to understand how people's blood sugars change for people on dialysis. Participants wear a Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) device to measure blood sugar patterns.

While the CGM captures the numbers, Brook complements this data by capturing the symptoms of blood sugar changes, including increased hunger or thirst, shakiness, and nervousness or anxiety.

Ian de Boer, MD, is the Principal Investigator of the BLOSSOM study. He said, "With BLOSSOM, we hope to understand how often people treated with dialysis have low and high blood sugars, and why. This is a critical first step to improve how we monitor and control blood sugars, and how our patients feel and function."

Brook is more than a data capturing system; it's a complete cycle of connected care, offering real-time interaction between researchers and participants.

Macgillivray said: "The study team can message participants through the Brook app and ask timely questions when a symptom is logged.

"Utilizing Brook's provider dashboard, symptoms and events are logged and cross-referenced with CGM data. The study team monitors participants' live data, including food, exercise, sleep, medication, and home blood sugar checks, all captured by Brook."

Ian de Boer, MD said: "Brook provides us with real-time data about patient symptoms that help us understand how our patients feel and function at home, adding useful context to what we see at study visits."

According to Macgillivray, this novel use of RPM points to future clinical trial applications: "Brook RPM can easily be tailored to a health provider clinic's – or a study's – needs. Capturing data in real-time, coupled with the ability to communicate with participants is truly changing how clinical trials can be run."

For Blossom study details, visit: https://kri.washington.edu/blossom-study

Brook has been supporting customers with chronic conditions for five years, focussing on patient engagement and adherence. Learn more at: https://www.brook.health/

