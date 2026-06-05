Brook37 Makes Its Costco Debut Across All 54 Texas Warehouses

Premium, Woman-Owned Tea Brand Brings Direct-Farm-Sourced, Heavy Metal-Tested Tea to Costco Members Statewide, Just in Time for Texas Iced Tea Season

PRINCETON, N.J., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brook37 The Atelier, a woman-owned premium tea brand built on the belief that what goes into your cup matters as much as how it tastes, today announced its landmark launch across all 54 Costco warehouses in Texas. This marks the brand's first major retail partnership and a defining moment in Brook37's mission to bring uncompromisingly clean, craft-quality tea to everyday consumers at scale.

Meet the Teas Brook37, founder Mou Dasgupta in the middle, surrounded by the tea team

Available now in Costco locations throughout Texas, Brook37 launches with two standout blends made for the Texas lifestyle: bold, refreshing, and built to be enjoyed over ice.

Meet the Teas

Pink Rose Strawberry is everything a Texas summer demands. Lush, floral, and naturally sweet, this blend brings together delicate rose petals and ripe strawberry in a cup that is as beautiful as it is delicious. Brewed hot or steeped cold, Pink Rose Strawberry transforms into a stunning blush iced tea, vibrant in color and elegant in flavor. It is the kind of tea that turns an ordinary afternoon into a moment worth savoring.

Lemon Ginger is the bold counterpart: bright, zesty, and alive with the warming kick of real ginger and the clean snap of lemon. A perennial wellness favorite, Lemon Ginger is as at home in a tall glass over ice as it is in a steaming mug. Refreshing, invigorating, and naturally anti-inflammatory, this blend was made for Texans who want their tea to work as hard as they do.

Together, these two blends capture the full range of what Brook37 does best: teas that taste exceptional, nourish the body, and look as good as they taste.

"Texas has one of the most passionate iced tea cultures in the country, and we designed these blends with that in mind," said Mou Dasgupta, Founder of Brook37. "Pink Rose Strawberry over ice is an experience. Lemon Ginger over ice is a ritual. We cannot wait for Texas to fall in love with both." — Mou Dasgupta, Founder, Brook37

Uncompromising Quality, From Farm to Cup

Brook37 was founded on a simple but radical idea: trace every leaf, trust every farmer, and never cut corners on what ends up in your body. Every tea in the Brook37 lineup is:

Directly sourced from carefully selected farms, eliminating middlemen and ensuring freshness and fair compensation for growers

from carefully selected farms, eliminating middlemen and ensuring freshness and fair compensation for growers Packaged in 100% plant-based, compostable pyramid tea bags , fully plastic-free, to care for the earth the same way as the people drinking from it.

, fully plastic-free, to care for the earth the same way as the people drinking from it. Independently tested for heavy metals , a rigorous standard rarely seen at this price point and one Brook37 believes should be the industry norm

, a rigorous standard rarely seen at this price point and one Brook37 believes should be the industry norm Crafted for daily wellness, with blends designed to support immunity, digestion, energy, and calm

A Woman-Owned Brand with a Bold Vision

Brook37 was founded by Mou Dasgupta, a mother, former Wall Street executive, and a woman who chose purpose over prestige.

Mou grew up near Darjeeling, the Champagne of the tea-growing world, where the finest leaves on earth are kissed by Himalayan mist and grown at altitudes that produce a cup like nothing else.

She carried that essence with her across oceans. Then COVID hit. While working 14-hour days from home as an Executive Director at JPMorgan Chase, Mou was also doing something extraordinary on the side. She was raising funds and coordinating relief efforts for COVID-impacted families in India, arranging oxygen cylinders, masks, and essentials for nearly 10,000 families struggling to survive the crisis. In the middle of all of it, a quiet cup of tea became her daily ritual. Her anchor. Her exhale. The one moment in the chaos that was entirely hers.

That season changed her. She had seen what mattered. She had felt the pull of doing something real, something good, something that left the world a little better than she found it. A corporate title was no longer enough.

So she walked away. She traveled back to the misty hills she grew up near, went directly to Darjeeling's finest estates, and built Brook37 from the ground up. Clean, plant-based tea bags, free of plastic and toxins, directly sourced and crafted with care. A brand for every busy person who deserves a moment that is truly, purely theirs. And proof that doing good for people and the planet and building a thriving business are not a tradeoff. They are the same thing.

Texas: The Right Market for a Brand Built to Perform

"Texas Costco members are among the most discerning and health-conscious shoppers in the country, and in a state where iced tea is practically a birthright, Brook37's launch across all 54 Texas warehouses is a natural fit. The Lone Star State's love affair with great tea, combined with its growing appetite for clean, wellness-forward products, makes this the ideal market for Brook37's debut."

Brook37's launch across all 54 Texas warehouses, the largest Costco regional footprint in the U.S., signals the brand's confidence in its product and its readiness to compete at the highest level.

"Texas doesn't do things halfway, and neither do we," added Dasgupta. "We launched everywhere, because we believe in what we've built, and because Texas deserves nothing less." — Mou Dasgupta, Founder, Brook37

About Brook37

Brook37 is a woman-owned premium tea brand committed to direct farm sourcing, plant-based packaging, and uncompromising clean standards, including independent heavy metal testing on every product. Founded by Mou Dasgupta, a former Executive Director at JPMorgan Chase, Brook37 exists at the intersection of wellness, craft, and integrity, bringing exceptional tea to consumers who demand more from what they put in their bodies. Brook37 is available at all 54 Costco Texas warehouses and at http://www.brook37.com.

SOURCE Brooks37