Brook.ai Appoints Former Teladoc COO and Healthcare Veteran Mike Waters as Chairman of the Board

SEATTLE, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brook.ai, the company making remote care an integral part of U.S. healthcare by extending continuity of care outside the traditional practice setting, today announced the appointment of Mike Waters as Chairman of the Board. This comes as Brook establishes its commercial arm and begins partnering with a broader network of health systems.

Brook's appointment of Waters follows a period of unprecedented growth, including a 204% increase in patient volume over the past year and measurable improvements in clinical outcomes, including a 90% reduction in congestive heart failure (CHF) readmissions and an 80% increase in controlled hypertension populations within six weeks. The company's next phase of development will focus on expanding services for additional patient populations and conditions, increasing product and engineering headcount with a focus on safe AI development, enhancing products to support higher engagement and improved patient outcomes, and expanding operations to support future growth.

"Brook has built a transformative health model integrating continuous, data-driven care into patients' daily lives while improving infrastructure and workflow for providers and health systems," said Mike Waters, Chairman of the Board, Brook.ai. "I'm honored to be asked to work alongside the company's leadership team to help expand its impact and redefine what accessible, equitable care can look like."

With Waters' guidance, the company is positioned to further advance its mission of permanently making remote care integral to healthcare delivery, empowering patients, providers, and health systems alike.

"Mike's leadership and operational expertise come at exactly the right moment for Brook," said Oren Nissim, Chief Executive Officer of Brook.ai. "His deep understanding of and expertise in scaling healthcare organizations, and his commitment to patient-centered innovation will strengthen our ability to deliver outcomes at scale and accelerate our mission to make continuous care for patients, no matter where they are, the standard. Mike is a proven operator whose experience scaling health systems will strengthen our commercial rollout and operational readiness as we expand partnerships."

Waters brings more than two decades of experience in leading strategic operations and growth initiatives across healthcare, with a focus on making high-quality care more accessible. Previously, he served as the Chief Operating Officer at Teladoc Health, where he led the expansion of the organization's mission to reach millions of patients globally. He also spent more than 15 years at Providence Health, where he last served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Executive of the Ambulatory Care Network, driving transformation in care delivery beyond hospital settings. Waters has also founded and led two nationwide healthcare consulting and recruiting firms, developing a unique perspective on healthcare innovation and scale.

About Brook

Brook.ai is enabling the future of remote patient care with a unique offering that blends remote clinical teams with AI to deliver continuous, always-on care. Brook augments traditional healthcare by combining intelligent data collection and analysis with compassionate support from skilled health specialists — shifting the paradigm from reactive, intermittent check-ups to proactive, ever-present, habitual care. For patients, this means getting better, faster, with instant access to care teams from the comfort of home. Providers can extend their care into patients' homes without increasing clinician workloads. And payers can help members improve long-term health, slow disease progression, and reduce costly admissions. Brook personal health assistant, a part AI part nurse system, is trained on millions of patient conversations over the past six years — providing timely nudges, insights, and recommendations. It all translates into better patient outcomes and ROI. Learn more at brook.ai.

