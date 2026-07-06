Brookdale Announces Successful Financing Transactions; Extends 2027 Non-Recourse Mortgage Debt Maturity and Extends and Expands Credit Facility

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) ("Brookdale" or "the Company") announced today that the Company recently completed two financing transactions, proactively addressing another portion of its 2027 debt maturities while also expanding and extending its revolving credit agreement.

In June 2026, the Company obtained an aggregate of $188 million in loans from CBRE National Senior Housing through its Freddie Mac Optigo® loan origination program and repaid $200 million of outstanding mortgage debt secured by 22 communities previously scheduled to mature in 2027. The new loans are secured by non-recourse first lien mortgages on 13 communities, bear interest at a fixed rate of 5.97%, are interest only for the first five years, and mature in 2036.

In June 2026, the Company also amended its revolving credit agreement with Capital One, National Association acting as Administrative Agent and Lead Arranger, Ally Bank as Documentation Agent, and CIBC Bank USA as a participating lender. The amended agreement provides an expanded commitment of up to $200 million, representing up to a $100 million increase from the existing facility. Available capacity under the facility will vary from time to time based upon certain calculations related to the appraised value and performance of the communities securing the credit facility, as well as the variable interest rate of the credit facility.

The amended credit facility matures in April 2029, with options to extend the facility for two additional one-year terms, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. Amounts drawn under the facility bear interest at SOFR plus an applicable margin. The applicable margin varies based on the percentage of the total commitment drawn, with a 2.50% margin at utilization lower than 50% and a 2.25% margin at utilization equal to or greater than 50%.

"We are pleased to have successfully and proactively refinanced an additional portion of our 2027 mortgage debt on attractive financial terms, extending our maturities while using fewer communities in the collateral pool," said Dawn Kussow, Brookdale's Chief Financial Officer. "Additionally, the expanded and extended revolving credit facility reflects the continued confidence our banking partners have in Brookdale's strategy, performance, and long-term prospects. We are thankful to each of these financial partners for their continued support."

ABOUT BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. With 541 communities across 41 states and the ability to serve approximately 46,000 residents as of June 30, 2026, Brookdale is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of seniors through compassionate care, clinical expertise, and exceptional service. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, offering tailored solutions that help empower seniors to live with dignity, connection, and purpose. Leveraging deep expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate, Brookdale creates opportunities for wellness, personal growth, and meaningful relationships in settings that feel like home. Guided by its four cornerstones of passion, courage, partnership, and trust, Brookdale is committed to delivering exceptional value and redefining senior living for a brighter, healthier future. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or YouTube.

SAFE HARBOR

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and those regarding the Company's intent, belief or expectations. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "potential," "intend," "expect," "endeavor," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "project," "predict," "continue," "plan," "target," or other similar words or expressions, and include statements regarding the Company's expected financial and operational results. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations, and the Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Although the Company believes that expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its assumptions or expectations will be attained and actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's operations and future prospects or which could cause events or circumstances to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to complete pending or expected transactions on agreed upon terms or at all, including in respect of the satisfaction of closing conditions; disruptions in the financial markets or decreases in the appraised values or performance of the Company's communities that affect the Company's ability to obtain financing or extend or refinance debt as it matures and the Company's financing costs; the Company's ability to obtain additional capital on terms acceptable to it; as well as other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in such SEC filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's views as of the date of this press release. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and, except as required by law, it expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living Inc.