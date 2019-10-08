Brookdale Canyon Lakes Wins Gold Award for Excellence in Technology

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. today congratulated residents at its Canyon Lakes Community in Kennewick, WA, for winning a 2019 McKnight's Excellence in Technology Award from McKnight's Senior Living. The weekly news broadcast created by the community, "This Week at Canyon Lakes," earned them a Gold Award in the Activities category.

The seniors at Brookdale Canyon Lakes run a well-oiled news show. Every week, a production meeting is scheduled where stories are pitched, assigned and scheduled for recording. The majority of interviews are recorded in the middle of the week, while the rest of special coverage is recorded through the rest of the week. The work is all done by the residents, with just a little bit of editing assistance from staff.

The news stories are always available on the community's Facebook and Vimeo pages. Residents can view it on an in-house television channel in their own apartments.

The annual competition recognizes providers that convey how technology has improved care and operations in their organizations. The competition features two tracks, one for senior living and one for skilled nursing. The senior living track includes six categories: quality, high-tech/high-touch, innovator of the year, Keep it Super Simple, Safety and Activities.

"We're thrilled that McKnight's has recognized our residents' engagement with technology," said Sara Terry, senior vice president of Resident Family Engagement and Experience. "Our residents benefit from using these various forms of technology, it provides purposeful engagement and is an encouragement to all that your ability to learn a new skillset never ends."

Brookdale will receive this award at the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living Convention which will be held October 13-16 in Orlando, Florida.

About Brookdale

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built, and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care, and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, with 794 communities in 45 states and the ability to serve approximately 75,000 residents as of September 30, 2019. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice, and outpatient therapy services to over 20,000 patients as of that date. For more Brookdale news, go to brookdalenews.com

