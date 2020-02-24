Brookdale CEO and HR Leader Recognized as "Women of Distinction" in Senior Living

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Brookdale Senior Living leaders have received recognition from an industry trade publication as "Women of Distinction" in the senior living industry. Lucinda ("Cindy") Baier, president and chief executive officer, and Jaclyn Pritchett, vice-president of human resources field operations, were named this week as award recipients in McKnight's Women of Distinction program.

Baier will be inducted into McKnight's Hall of Honor, which recognizes executive-level women who have made significant contributions to the senior housing and care fields. Pritchett, who leads a team of HR business partners to support Brookdale's 58,000 associates and business leaders, has been named a Rising Star. The Rising Star category honors women who are under 40, or who have less than 15 years of experience in the senior living industry.

"It's an honor to be recognized by McKnight's and to join the growing list of women who have helped shape the senior living industry," Baier said. "I am also so proud to see Jaclyn get this recognition. She is among the strong leaders guiding the Brookdale family, which will continue to make positive impacts in senior living and make a difference in the lives of those we serve."

A national, independent panel of judges selected the Women of Distinction program's Hall of Honor and Rising Stars award recipients. Baier and Pritchett will be recognized for their achievement at McKnight's Women of Distinction event on May 7 in Chicago. Click here for a list of all the winners.

