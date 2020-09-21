Brookdale Communities Take Part in Virtual Walk to End Alzheimer's® Events Across the Country

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's® events will be different, they continue to be deeply meaningful. They continue to help raise awareness about the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. They continue to help raise funds that make a difference in the lives of those facing Alzheimer's. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. continues to be one of the largest corporate supporters of the Walk to End Alzheimer's®. This year, thousands of Brookdale associates, residents, and patients are participating in or supporting virtual walks across the country. Many will share the impacts this disease has had on their families and friends. More importantly, they'll also show that those living with dementia still have much to live for.

"It is essential to do what we can to combat this disease," said Brookdale President and CEO Lucinda M. Baier. "We know the walks will be different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we believe in the importance of these events as part of the fight against Alzheimer's."

September 21st is World Alzheimer's Day, and people across the globe do what they can to raise awareness and challenge the common stigmas that surround Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. Since 2008, Brookdale's associates, residents, families and business partners have raised almost $17 million for the Walk to End® program through the Alzheimer's Association. In many of these years, Brookdale surpassed an annual $2 million mark for the Walk to End® program as a Diamond National Team. The company's efforts are not just about donations, they are about making a difference. Brookdale is the nation's largest operator of memory care communities, and has developed innovative programs that take a person-centered approach to care.

"According to the World Health Organization, there are around 50 million people worldwide living with dementia and unfortunately Alzheimer's Disease International reports that two out of every three people globally believe there is little or no understanding of dementia in their countries," said Juliet Holt Klinger, gerontologist and expert on dementia care at Brookdale. "That astounds me. The impact of World Alzheimer's Month is growing, but the stigmatization and misinformation that surrounds dementia remain a global problem that require that all of us pay attention. At Brookdale, we strive to support people living with dementia to live their best life possible. We believe that working to decrease the stigma around the dementia diagnosis is a big part of that."

About Brookdale

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built, and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care, and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, with 737 communities in 44 states and the ability to serve approximately 65,000 residents as of June 30, 2020. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice, and outpatient therapy services to over 17,000 patients as of that date. For more Brookdale news, go to brookdalenews.com.

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living