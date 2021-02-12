Brookdale Launches "Cheer a Hero" Challenge to Cheer On Senior Living Workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living is launching the "Cheer a Hero" letter challenge to support and encourage senior living associates throughout the United States. Brookdale, which has more than 720 communities across the country (as of December 21, 2020), is aiming to raise awareness and cheer for those individuals working in senior living/nursing home communities. You can "Cheer a Hero" in your hometown by posting to social media and using the hashtag "#cheerahero," writing a letter or downloading this template to send a note to the staff of a senior living facility in your area or a Brookdale community near you.

Eldercare workers are part of the essential front-line healthcare heroes working to care for the population most vulnerable to COVID-19. It's been a long fight and, much like a runner in the last miles of the marathon, they need some cheering on. We encourage anyone, whether you personally know someone working in senior living or not, to use this template to "Cheer a Hero."

"As our teams have risen to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, I've been in awe of the dedication, heart and compassion of our Brookdale associates, who are on the frontlines every day," said Brookdale President and CEO Lucinda ("Cindy") Baier. "A letter of support to the staff at your local Brookdale community will create smiles and reinvigorate the team. The work they are doing on behalf of our nation's seniors is so important, and knowing how much their work is appreciated inspires us all to keep pushing forward."

