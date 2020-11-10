Brookdale Posts Investor Update to Its Website In Connection with Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) ("Brookdale" or the "Company") previously announced that Lucinda "Cindy" Baier, President and Chief Executive Officer and Steven Swain, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will participate in a discussion regarding the Company at the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

In conjunction with its participation at the conference, Brookdale has posted an investor slide presentation on the Company's website, which can be found at:

www.brookdale.com/investor

The Brookdale discussion will begin at 4:15 pm ET and the live audio webcast can be accessed on the Internet through the Company's website at www.brookdale.com/investor as well as directly at https://kvgo.com/credit-suisse/brookdale-november-2020. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website until December 24, 2020.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement communities, with 726 communities in 44 states and the ability to serve approximately 65,000 residents as of September 30, 2020. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services to over 17,000 patients as of that date. Brookdale's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD.

