Brookdale Premier Addiction Recovery Announces Amy L. Durham as CEO

SCOTRUN, Pa., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Premier Addiction Recovery, a leading drug and alcohol treatment provider, today announced Amy L. Durham has been named Chief Executive Officer.

Durham has more than 15 years of senior management experience in educational leadership and was most recently a Corporate Director at Caron Treatment Centers in Wernersville, PA. She served on Caron's Senior Leadership Team responsible for the operational oversight of the organization.

"Amy is the right leader for Brookdale," said Ed Abraham, Chairman of the Board, at Brookdale. "Amy's extensive background in strategic planning and organizational development will help Brookdale strengthen partnerships within the treatment industry, build new programming and expand our national presence. We believe her strong leadership experience will take Brookdale to the next level."

"I am very excited to be joining the Brookdale family. We have a strong clinical team, excellent family program and growing alumni group. I believe Brookdale is truly a premier treatment center providing access to quality care." Durham is currently developing an Executive Program that will stand out in the industry with its superior clinical program and premier amenities.

Executive Leadership Announcements

Ed Allen, Chief Marketing Officer, and newly appointed Vice President of Operations has over 20 years of sales, marketing and operations experience. Ed has a passion for organizational development and his commitment to the core principles of integrity, trust and service drive his mission-centered approach to leadership. Ed has been with Brookdale since its inception and was a driving force behind the start-up company.

Also joining the executive team as Executive Director is Brookdale's Senior Business Development Director, John Knowles. A seasoned professional, clinician, interventionist and administrator in the addiction industry for over 30 years. John is a recognized expert on various topics including dual diagnosis, impaired professionals, grief and loss and family dynamics. He will also serve as a special advisor to Durham.

Brookdale opened its doors in August 2019 and sits lakeside on 100 acres in the beautiful Pocono Mountains. The sprawling campus is most known for sophisticated clinical treatment with beautiful amenities including farm to table dining, indoor/outdoor pool, tennis courts, volleyball court, basketball and full recreational center for a holistic approach to healing the mind, body and spirit.

