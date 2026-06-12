Brookdale Recognizes Leaders Making a Difference Across its Communities

Brookdale Excellence Awards honor leaders driving operational excellence, resident experience, and community success across the organization

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living, the nation's largest senior living provider and third largest owner of senior living real estate, is proud to announce its 2025 Brookdale Excellence Award winners. This annual awards program recognizes outstanding associates across the organization who exemplify Brookdale's ideals through operational excellence, compassionate leadership, teamwork and an unwavering commitment to residents and families.

From left: Christina Rocha, Jessica Arenholz, Elena Whitemarsh, Ken Patrick, and Zachary Willy at the Brookdale Excellence Awards in Clearwater, Fla. on June 10, 2026.

"These award winners embody the passion, dedication and servant leadership that define Brookdale at its best," Brookdale Chief Executive Officer Nick Stengle said. "Their ability to positively impact residents, families and fellow associates is truly inspiring and we are honored to celebrate their achievements."

The Brookdale Excellence Awards recognize top-performing leaders in operations, clinical services, dining and sales across the organization. Winners are selected at the community, district and regional levels across Brookdale's six regions through a competitive nomination process evaluating leadership, performance, operational results and impact within their respective fields.

One associate from each discipline has been selected as the top leader "of the year" among the region winners. Honorees were recognized earlier this week at the Brookdale Excellence Awards event in Clearwater, Fla. Brookdale Excellence Award honorees consistently deliver exceptional results while advancing Brookdale's dedication to helping residents live their Optimum Life®.

Brookdale's Excellence Award winners of the year are:

Vice President of Operations of the Year : Elena Whitemarsh from the Mountain West region

: Elena Whitemarsh from the Mountain West region District Director Operations of the Year : Christina Rocha from the Southwest region

: Christina Rocha from the Southwest region Executive Director of the Year : Jessica Arenholz from Brookdale Overland Park 119th in Overland Park, Kan.

: Jessica Arenholz from Brookdale Overland Park 119th in Overland Park, Kan. Health and Wellness Director of the Year : Ken Patrick Padilla from Brookdale Monrovia in Monrovia, Calif.

: Ken Patrick Padilla from Brookdale Monrovia in Monrovia, Calif. Dining Leader of the Year: Zachary Willy from Brookdale University Park in Denver, Colo.

In addition, Brookdale Excellence Awards celebrate the organization's top-performing sales associates through its Sales Chairman's Club Awards, with the top seven sales leaders from this group recognized as Chairman's Club Elite members:

Dana Segal

Denita Hicks

Joseph Zampko

Lauren Mastriano

Sabrina Badree

Susan Samples

Veronica Latas

Brookdale congratulates all 2025 award recipients and thanks them for their leadership, dedication and continued commitment to serving residents and families in communities nationwide.

To learn more about Brookdale, visit www.Brookdale.com

Contact: Brookdale Media Relations [email protected], 615-564-8666

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities and is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of seniors through compassionate care, clinical expertise, and exceptional service. As of March 31, 2026, Brookdale had 539 consolidated communities, comprising 43,335 units across 41 states. (For the first quarter of 2026, Brookdale had an average of 43,637 consolidated units.) The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, offering tailored solutions that help empower seniors to live with dignity, connection, and purpose. Leveraging deep expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate, Brookdale creates opportunities for wellness, personal growth, and meaningful relationships in settings that feel like home. Guided by its four cornerstones of passion, courage, partnership, and trust, Brookdale is committed to delivering exceptional value and redefining senior living for a brighter, healthier future. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or YouTube.

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living