Brookdale was recognized for its "Make It Mine" web series

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living, the nation's largest operator of senior living communities and third largest owner of senior living real estate, announced that its Make It Mine web series has been recognized with multiple honors at the 47th Annual Telly Awards, earning recognition in the categories of Social Video – Series: Culture & Lifestyle and Branded Content – Campaign: Non-Scripted Documentary.

Brookdale Senior Living earns multiple honors at 2026 Telly Awards for "Make it Mine." Speed Speed

The Telly Awards celebrate excellence in video, television, branded content, and digital storytelling, attracting entries from leading brands, agencies, production companies, publishers, and creators across six continents. This year's winners included work from organizations such as Paramount and Warner Bros.

"These awards validate our commitment to creating content that builds lasting relationships with audiences through authentic storytelling," said David Cygan, Chief Marketing Officer at Brookdale. "Make It Mine demonstrates that the most powerful stories come from the people we serve. We're honored to see our residents' experiences recognized alongside work from some of the world's leading brands and media organizations."

The recognition reflects Brookdale's long-term strategy of building audience engagement through meaningful content that informs, inspires, and creates value well beyond a traditional advertising campaign.

Make it Mine was recognized for its authentic, resident-centered storytelling. The series follows Brookdale residents as they partner with professional interior designers to transform their senior living spaces into personalized homes in just one day. It's designed to showcase how personal spaces can reflect individual identity, while highlighting the meaningful experiences and connections that define life at Brookdale communities. Rather than placing the brand at the center, Make It Mine focuses on the residents themselves, positioning Brookdale as the facilitator of those individual resident stories.

The series has achieved significant audience engagement across digital platforms, including more than 57 million impressions, 24 million engagements, 32 million video views, and over 67,000 hours of watch time.

You can watch all six seasons of "Make It Mine" here.

About Brookdale

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. With 543 communities across 41 states and the ability to serve approximately 46,000 residents as of May 31, 2026, Brookdale is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of seniors through compassionate care, clinical expertise, and exceptional service. The Company expects to average approximately 42,800 consolidated units for the second quarter of 2026. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, offering tailored solutions that help empower seniors to live with dignity, connection, and purpose. Leveraging deep expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate, Brookdale creates opportunities for wellness, personal growth, and meaningful relationships in settings that feel like home. Guided by its four cornerstones of passion, courage, partnership, and trust, Brookdale is committed to delivering exceptional value and redefining senior living for a brighter, healthier future. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or YouTube.

Contact: Brookdale Media Relations, (615) 564-8622, [email protected]

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living