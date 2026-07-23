Brookdale Senior Living Earns Certified Most Loved Workplace® Recognition

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living, the nation's largest operator of senior living communities and third largest owner of senior living real estate, announced it has earned Most Loved Workplace® Certification from the Best Practice Institute. The certification is awarded to organizations in which employees demonstrate high levels of positive sentiment, aligned values, and an emotional connection to their work, as measured by the Love of Workplace Index® (LOWI) framework.

At Brookdale, creating a workplace where associates feel valued is fundamental to delivering quality care for residents. Guided by its mission of enriching the lives of those it serves with compassion, respect, excellence, and integrity, Brookdale believes that when associates feel supported, residents and their families can experience meaningful relationships, an engaging lifestyle, and an increased level of wellness.

"Being recognized as a Certified Most Loved Workplace® is a reflection of our associates and the amazing culture we're continually building together," said Brookdale's Chief Executive Officer Nick Stengle. "Every day, our teams bring compassion, dedication, and purpose to serving our residents and each other. We are committed to creating an environment where associates feel supported and empowered to do their best work because that is how we deliver more purpose, connection and joy to the families who count on us."

The recognition reflects the company's focus on workplace culture and associate experience over the past year. Brookdale has worked to strengthen trust, accountability, and associate support across the organization.

"This recognition affirms our belief that investing in our people matters," said Brookdale's Chief Human Resources Officer Jaclyn Pritchett. "We're focused on listening to our associates, supporting their professional growth, and creating opportunities for them to feel connected to our mission. A strong culture enables us to attract, retain, and develop exceptional associates while delivering quality care for our residents."

Most Loved Workplace® certification is earned following LOWI assessment across the five SPARK dimensions: Systemic Collaboration, Positive Vision of the Future, Alignment of Values, Respect, and Killer Achievement.

"What sets Most Loved Workplaces apart is not a score on a survey — it is the depth of emotional connection employees feel to their work, their colleagues, and the future they are building together," said Louis Carter, CEO and Founder of Best Practice Institute and Most Loved Workplace®. "Brookdale Senior Living demonstrates exactly what the SPARK model reveals in the highest-performing organizations: a positive vision of the future that people believe in, values that are lived not posted, and leaders who create the conditions for people to love where they work. That is not soft. That is a competitive advantage."

For more information on why Brookdale Senior Living is a Most Loved Workplace, or to apply to an open position at Brookdale, visit brookdale.com.

About Brookdale

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. With 541 communities across 41 states and the ability to serve approximately 46,000 residents as of June 30, 2026, Brookdale is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of seniors through compassionate care, clinical expertise, and exceptional service. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, offering tailored solutions that help empower seniors to live with dignity, connection, and purpose. Leveraging deep expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate, Brookdale creates opportunities for wellness, personal growth, and meaningful relationships in settings that feel like home. Guided by its four cornerstones of passion, courage, partnership, and trust, Brookdale is committed to delivering exceptional value and redefining senior living for a brighter, healthier future. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or YouTube.

About Most Loved Workplace®

Most Loved Workplace® is a certification and research organization that identifies companies where employees demonstrate the deepest levels of positive sentiment and emotional connection, measured across the five SPARK dimensions: Systemic Collaboration, Positive Vision of the Future, Alignment of Values, Respect, and Killer Achievement. Certified Most Loved Workplaces® are eligible for inclusion on annual Top 100 lists featured in leading publications such as The Economist (Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces) and The Wall Street Journal (America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces), and on broadcast features on CNBC, Fox Business, Bloomberg and others. Learn more at www.mostlovedworkplace.com.

Contact: Brookdale Media Relations, (615) 564-8622, [email protected]

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living